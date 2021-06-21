Alexa
Golden Knights GM self-isolating after positive COVID test

By JOHN WAWROW , AP Hockey Writer, Associated Press
2021/06/21 06:39
MONTREAL (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon was placed in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Golden Knights provided no other updates except to say Sunday that McCrimmon is following NHL and local health protocols.

The test result was revealed hours before the Golden Knights play the Canadiens in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff semifinals at Montreal. The Canadiens lead the series 2-1.

The 60-year-old McCrimmon traveled with the team to Montreal, and became the second person involved in the series to test positive. Canadiens interim coach Dominique Ducharme is self-isolating and will miss his second game since testing positive on Friday.

The Golden Knights are the first U.S.-based team to travel to Canada this season after the NHL received an exemption from national and provincial health officials two weeks ago. With teams previously barred from cross-border travel, the NHL was limited to inter-division play through the second round of the playoffs, and created a North Division made up of the league’s seven-Canadian-based franchises.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-21 07:49 GMT+08:00

