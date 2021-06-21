Alexa
Ireland secures spot at Tokyo in men's rugby sevens

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/21 06:16
MONACO (AP) — Ireland secured its place at the Tokyo Olympics with a 28-19 win against France in the men's rugby sevens qualifier final on Sunday.

Ireland trailed France 12-7 at halftime but rallied with a pair of second-half tries from Jordan Conroy.

France routed Samoa 31-0 in the semifinals at Monaco's Stade Louis II, and Ireland beat Hong Kong 28-5.

In the women's edition, France was the 51-0 runaway winner against Hong Kong. Russia thrashed Kazakhstan 38-0 in the other qualifier final to secure its Olympic debut.

The men’s rugby sevens tournament kicks off on July 26 and will be followed by the women’s competition.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-21 07:49 GMT+08:00

