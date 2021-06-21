Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2

|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Atlanta, Przybylko, , 58th minute; 2, Atlanta, Walkes, 1 (Lennon), 83rd; 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 3, 84th; 4, Philadelphia, Glesnes, 2 (Monteiro), 90th+4.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.
Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 30th; Flach, Philadelphia, 41st; Fontana, Philadelphia, 53rd; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 60th; Lopez, Atlanta, 76th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 90th.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.
A_42,523.
___
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Matt Real, 90th+7), Anthony Fontana (Jack McGlynn, 69th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 46th).
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Santiago Sosa; Franco Ibarra (Alan Franco, 70th), Brooks Lennon, Erik Lopez (Jake Mulraney, 82nd), Erick Torres (Jackson Conway, 90th).