Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 2

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 04:31
Philadelphia 0 2 2
Atlanta 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Atlanta, Przybylko, , 58th minute; 2, Atlanta, Walkes, 1 (Lennon), 83rd; 3, Philadelphia, Burke, 3, 84th; 4, Philadelphia, Glesnes, 2 (Monteiro), 90th+4.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Bedoya, Philadelphia, 30th; Flach, Philadelphia, 41st; Fontana, Philadelphia, 53rd; Glesnes, Philadelphia, 60th; Lopez, Atlanta, 76th; Monteiro, Philadelphia, 90th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Adam Garner, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Nima Saghafi.

A_42,523.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Matt Real, 90th+7), Anthony Fontana (Jack McGlynn, 69th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Cory Burke, 46th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Santiago Sosa; Franco Ibarra (Alan Franco, 70th), Brooks Lennon, Erik Lopez (Jake Mulraney, 82nd), Erick Torres (Jackson Conway, 90th).

Updated : 2021-06-21 06:17 GMT+08:00

