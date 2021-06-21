Alexa
The Latest: Another US Open disappointment for Mickelson

By Associated Press
2021/06/21 02:32
Phil Mickelson plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Torrey Pines Go...

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Phil Mickelson now has played 30 times in the U.S. Open and he only has a silver medal — six of them — to show for it.

His week at Torrey Pines ended with a 40 on the back nine for a closing 75, putting him at 11-over 295 for the week. Since the last of his six runner-up finishes at Merion in 2013, he has either missed the cut or finished over par in the U.S. Open.

At least he gets more chances. By winning the PGA Championship last month, the 51-year-old Mickelson is exempt from qualifying for the U.S. Open through 2025.

The leading groups are still just under two hours away from teeing off. No one has broken par among the 11 players who have finished. Patrick Reed and Hideki Matsuyama are finishing up their rounds and both appear headed for sub-70 scores.

Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for the lead and in the final group. Russell Henley also is tied. He plays with Rory McIlroy in the penultimate group.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

