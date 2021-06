Sunday At Santa Ponca Mallorca, Spain Purse: €783,665 Surface: Grass MALLORCA, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Sunday from Mallorca Championships at Santa Ponca (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Qualification

Nicola Kuhn, Spain, def. Radu Albot (2), Moldova, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Lukas Klein, Slovakia, def. Denis Istomin (8), Uzbekistan, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Roberto Carballes Baena (4), Spain, def. Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2.

Lucas Pouille (3), France, def. Joao Sousa (6), Portugal, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Men's Singles

Round of 32

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.