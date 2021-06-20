Alexa
Ons Jabeur secures landmark victory in Birmingham final

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 23:54
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA singles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in the Viking Classic final on Sunday.

It was also the Tunisian player's first victory against Kasatkina. The fourth-seeded Russian, who was going for her third title this year, had won both previous contests against Jabeur, but they were not on grass.

The 24th-ranked Jabeur lost her two previous singles finals — against Kasatkina in Moscow in 2018 and at Charleston earlier this season.

Jabeur has a tour-leading 28 wins this year, tied with top-ranked Ashleigh Barty.

Updated : 2021-06-21 01:43 GMT+08:00

