Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Humbert beats Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) to win Halle Open final

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:59
Ugo Humbert of France celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Mariu...
Ugo Humbert of France celebrates after winninng the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa vi...
Ugo Humbert of France celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Mariu...
Andrey Rublev of Russia hits a forehand against French Ugo Humbert in the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021....

Ugo Humbert of France celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Mariu...

Ugo Humbert of France celebrates after winninng the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Marius Becker/dpa vi...

Ugo Humbert of France celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Mariu...

Andrey Rublev of Russia hits a forehand against French Ugo Humbert in the final of the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 20, 2021....

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Ugo Humbert defeated Andrey Rublev 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the Halle Open final for the biggest title win of his career on Sunday.

The French player, who won ATP 250 events in Antwerp and Auckland last year, hit nine aces and saved both break points he faced to beat the fourth-seeded Rublev in 1 hour, 24 minutes for his first ATP 500 title.

“It is incredible. It is the best victory of my career,” Humbert said. “I am very proud because it wasn’t easy. I was a little bit tired, but I tried to stay focused on each point, and did what I could, so it is very nice.”

Humbert made the breakthrough in the eighth game of the opening set, where he fended off the two break points to close it out. He then held his nerve in the tie-break.

“I tried to stay aggressive and take the ball early because in the baseline rallies it was tough, because Andrey was hitting the ball very hard. Physically, it was tough, and I tried to take my chances when I could, and I won,” Humbert said.

Rublev was playing in his first grass-court final and his third final of the year. He won in Rotterdam in March and lost the Monte Carlo Masters to Stefanos Tsitsipas a month later.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-21 01:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea