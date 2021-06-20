Alexa
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/20 23:02
Map of magnitude 4.9 temblor. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday evening (June 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 26 kilometers southwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 10.6 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County, a 3 in Nantou County, and a 2 in Taichung City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taitung County, Yilan County, Chiayi County, Miaoli County, Chiayi City, Hsinchu County, and Kaohsiung City.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
Updated : 2021-06-21 00:08 GMT+08:00

