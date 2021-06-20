Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:05
MLS Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 6 1 2 20 14 9
Orlando City 4 1 3 15 11 6
Philadelphia 4 2 2 14 9 5
Columbus 4 2 2 14 9 6
New York 4 4 0 12 12 10
D.C. United 4 5 0 12 9 11
New York City FC 3 3 2 11 15 10
CF Montréal 3 3 2 11 10 9
Nashville 2 1 5 11 9 8
Atlanta 2 1 4 10 9 7
Inter Miami CF 2 5 2 8 8 14
Toronto FC 1 5 2 5 10 15
Chicago 1 6 1 4 4 13
Cincinnati 1 5 1 4 6 17
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 6 0 3 21 16 4
Sporting Kansas City 5 3 2 17 17 13
Colorado 5 2 1 16 14 8
LA Galaxy 5 3 0 15 12 13
Portland 4 4 0 12 11 12
Real Salt Lake 3 1 3 12 12 8
Houston 3 3 3 12 12 13
San Jose 3 5 1 10 11 12
Los Angeles FC 2 3 3 9 9 10
Austin FC 2 4 3 9 6 9
Minnesota United 2 4 2 8 7 12
Vancouver 2 5 1 7 7 12
FC Dallas 1 3 4 7 9 12

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 12

Austin FC 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Friday, June 18

New York 2, Nashville 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Vancouver 1

Saturday, June 19

Columbus 2, Chicago 0

Colorado 2, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

New England 3, New York City FC 2

D.C. United 1, Miami 0

Minnesota 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

San Jose 0, Austin FC 0, tie

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Portland 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

San Jose at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

New York at New England, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, June 25

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 7 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

New York at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Austin FC, 8 p.m.

New England at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Portland at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 00:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Taiwan dismisses link between 49 deaths and COVID vaccinations
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Beijing adamant Taiwan must go through China for BioNTech vaccines
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea
CECC says Taiwan's mortality rate after AZ shot less than S Korea