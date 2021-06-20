Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 43 28 .606 _
Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 ½
New York 37 33 .529
Toronto 34 35 .493 8
Baltimore 23 47 .329 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 28 .606 _
Cleveland 38 30 .559
Kansas City 31 38 .449 11
Minnesota 29 41 .414 13½
Detroit 29 42 .408 14
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 44 28 .611 _
Houston 42 28 .600 1
Seattle 37 36 .507
Los Angeles 36 35 .507
Texas 25 45 .357 18

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 00:07 GMT+08:00

