Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 43 28 .606 _ _ 6-4 W-1 20-17 23-11
Tampa Bay 43 29 .597 ½ _ 4-6 L-5 19-14 24-15
New York 37 33 .529 5 6-4 W-1 18-17 19-16
Toronto 34 35 .493 8 3-7 W-1 13-16 21-19
Baltimore 23 47 .329 19½ 19 1-9 L-1 12-22 11-25
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 43 28 .606 _ _ 6-4 L-3 27-12 16-16
Cleveland 38 30 .559 3 6-4 L-2 20-13 18-17
Kansas City 31 38 .449 11 10½ 2-8 L-1 17-19 14-19
Minnesota 29 41 .414 13½ 13 5-5 W-3 14-21 15-20
Detroit 29 42 .408 14 13½ 4-6 L-3 15-19 14-23
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 44 28 .611 _ _ 8-2 L-1 25-18 19-10
Houston 42 28 .600 1 _ 8-2 W-6 25-13 17-15
Seattle 37 36 .507 6-4 W-3 22-15 15-21
Los Angeles 36 35 .507 7-3 W-3 21-16 15-19
Texas 25 45 .357 18 17 2-8 L-5 15-18 10-27

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 36 28 .563 _ _ 6-4 L-1 20-7 16-21
Philadelphia 34 34 .500 4 6-4 W-1 21-12 13-22
Atlanta 32 35 .478 6 4-6 W-2 19-19 13-16
Washington 32 36 .471 6 7-3 W-1 20-18 12-18
Miami 31 39 .443 8 5-5 W-2 16-14 15-25
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 39 32 .549 _ _ 5-5 L-2 24-12 15-20
Milwaukee 39 32 .549 _ 1 5-5 W-1 20-18 19-14
Cincinnati 35 34 .507 3 4 6-4 L-3 16-16 19-18
St. Louis 35 35 .500 4-6 L-2 19-15 16-20
Pittsburgh 25 44 .362 13 14 2-8 W-2 15-19 10-25
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 45 26 .634 _ _ 7-3 L-1 23-10 22-16
Los Angeles 43 27 .614 _ 8-2 W-2 23-12 20-15
San Diego 41 32 .562 5 _ 4-6 W-3 24-14 17-18
Colorado 30 42 .417 15½ 10½ 5-5 L-1 25-15 5-27
Arizona 20 52 .278 25½ 20½ 0-10 L-16 11-21 9-31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

Minnesota 3, Texas 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 1

Toronto 10, Baltimore 7

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3

Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3

Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6

Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3

St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 00:07 GMT+08:00

