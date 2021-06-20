All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-17
|23-11
|Tampa Bay
|43
|29
|.597
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|19-14
|24-15
|New York
|37
|33
|.529
|5½
|5
|6-4
|W-1
|18-17
|19-16
|Toronto
|34
|35
|.493
|8
|7½
|3-7
|W-1
|13-16
|21-19
|Baltimore
|23
|47
|.329
|19½
|19
|1-9
|L-1
|12-22
|11-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|27-12
|16-16
|Cleveland
|38
|30
|.559
|3½
|3
|6-4
|L-2
|20-13
|18-17
|Kansas City
|31
|38
|.449
|11
|10½
|2-8
|L-1
|17-19
|14-19
|Minnesota
|29
|41
|.414
|13½
|13
|5-5
|W-3
|14-21
|15-20
|Detroit
|29
|42
|.408
|14
|13½
|4-6
|L-3
|15-19
|14-23
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|44
|28
|.611
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|25-18
|19-10
|Houston
|42
|28
|.600
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|25-13
|17-15
|Seattle
|37
|36
|.507
|7½
|6½
|6-4
|W-3
|22-15
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|36
|35
|.507
|7½
|6½
|7-3
|W-3
|21-16
|15-19
|Texas
|25
|45
|.357
|18
|17
|2-8
|L-5
|15-18
|10-27
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|20-7
|16-21
|Philadelphia
|34
|34
|.500
|4
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|21-12
|13-22
|Atlanta
|32
|35
|.478
|5½
|6
|4-6
|W-2
|19-19
|13-16
|Washington
|32
|36
|.471
|6
|6½
|7-3
|W-1
|20-18
|12-18
|Miami
|31
|39
|.443
|8
|8½
|5-5
|W-2
|16-14
|15-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|24-12
|15-20
|Milwaukee
|39
|32
|.549
|_
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|20-18
|19-14
|Cincinnati
|35
|34
|.507
|3
|4
|6-4
|L-3
|16-16
|19-18
|St. Louis
|35
|35
|.500
|3½
|4½
|4-6
|L-2
|19-15
|16-20
|Pittsburgh
|25
|44
|.362
|13
|14
|2-8
|W-2
|15-19
|10-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|23-10
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|43
|27
|.614
|1½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|23-12
|20-15
|San Diego
|41
|32
|.562
|5
|_
|4-6
|W-3
|24-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|30
|42
|.417
|15½
|10½
|5-5
|L-1
|25-15
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|52
|.278
|25½
|20½
|0-10
|L-16
|11-21
|9-31
___
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5
Minnesota 3, Texas 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 1
Toronto 10, Baltimore 7
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 3
Seattle 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 1-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 7-6) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 3
Philadelphia 13, San Francisco 6
Washington 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 3
St. Louis at Atlanta, ppd.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Anderson 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 6-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Civale 10-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-5), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-2) at Minnesota (Happ 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-7), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-2) at San Diego (Darvish 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.