NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:05
All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4
Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4
Washington 2 1 3 9 6 6
Chicago 2 2 2 8 5 8
North Carolina 2 2 1 7 8 4
Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1
Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6
Reign FC 1 3 1 4 3 5
Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8
Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, June 19

North Carolina 2, Reign FC 1

Washington 1, Chicago 1, tie

Sunday, June 20

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 00:07 GMT+08:00

