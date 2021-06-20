Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 8 5 .615
Chicago 7 7 .500
Washington 6 6 .500
New York 6 6 .500
Atlanta 5 7 .417
Indiana 1 14 .067 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 12 2 .857
Las Vegas 10 3 .769
Phoenix 6 7 .462
Dallas 6 7 .462
Los Angeles 5 6 .455
Minnesota 5 7 .417 6

___

Saturday's Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 81

Washington 82, Indiana 77

Dallas 95, Minnesota 77

Sunday's Games

New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-21 00:06 GMT+08:00

