WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|New York
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Indiana
|1
|14
|.067
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Las Vegas
|10
|3
|.769
|1½
|Phoenix
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Dallas
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Los Angeles
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Minnesota
|5
|7
|.417
|6
___
Chicago 91, Connecticut 81
Washington 82, Indiana 77
Dallas 95, Minnesota 77
New York at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Chicago at New York, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.