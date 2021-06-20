Alexa
Euro Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 22:15
GROUP STAGE GROUP A

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Italy 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Wales 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Switzerland 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Turkey 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
GROUP STAGE Friday, June 11

Turkey 0, Italy 3

Saturday, June 12

Wales 1, Switzerland 1

Wednesday, June 16

Turkey 0, Wales 2

Italy 3, Switzerland 0

Sunday, June 20

Switzerland vs. Turkey, 1600 GMT

Italy vs. Wales, 1600 GMT

GROUP B
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Belgium 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Russia 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Finland 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Denmark 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
GROUP STAGE Saturday, June 12

Denmark 0, Finland 1

Belgium 3, Russia 0

Wednesday, June 16

Finland 0, Russia 1

Thursday, June 17

Denmark 1, Belgium 2

Monday, June 21

Russia vs. Denmark, 1900 GMT

Finland vs. Belgium, 1900 GMT

GROUP C
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Netherlands 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
Ukraine 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Austria 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
North Macedonia 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

Austria 3, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 3, Ukraine 2

Thursday, June 17

Ukraine 2, North Macedonia 1

Netherlands 2, Austria 0

Monday, June 21

Ukraine vs. Austria, 1600 GMT

North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 1600 GMT

GROUP D
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Czech Republic 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
England 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Croatia 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Scotland 2 0 1 1 0 2 1
GROUP STAGE Sunday, June 13

England 1, Croatia 0

Monday, June 14

Scotland 0, Czech Republic 2

Friday, June 18

Croatia 1, Czech Republic 1

England 0, Scotland 0

Tuesday, June 22

Czech Republic vs. England, 1900 GMT

Croatia vs. Scotland, 1900 GMT

GROUP E
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Slovakia 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Spain 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Poland 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
GROUP STAGE Monday, June 14

Poland 1, Slovakia 2

Spain 0, Sweden 0

Friday, June 18

Sweden 1, Slovakia 0

Saturday, June 19

Spain 1, Poland 1

Wednesday, June 23

Sweden vs. Poland, 1600 GMT

Slovakia vs. Spain, 1600 GMT

GROUP F
GP W D L GF GA Pts
France 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Germany 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Portugal 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Hungary 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
GROUP STAGE Tuesday, June 15

Hungary 0, Portugal 3

France 1, Germany 0

Saturday, June 19

Hungary 1, France 1

Portugal 2, Germany 4

Wednesday, June 23

Portugal vs. France, 1900 GMT

Germany vs. Hungary, 1900 GMT

Updated : 2021-06-21 00:06 GMT+08:00

