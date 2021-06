Sunday At Bad Homburg Tennis Club Hamburg, Germany Surface: Grass HAMBURG, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from Bad Homburg Open at Bad Homburg Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Anna Zaja (4), Germany, def. Julia Middendorf (8), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Yuliya Hatouka (1), Belarus, def. Kimberley Zimmermann (6), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, def. Mona Barthel, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-3.