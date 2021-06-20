Taipei opens up vaccination appointments for those over 75 years old

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei on Sunday (June 20) began to allow people over 75 years old to book vaccination appointments online for the coming week.

With 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines donated by the U.S. arriving in Taiwan on Sunday, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) expressed his gratitude via Facebook.

“During this time of worldwide vaccine shortages, the U.S. benevolently provided humanitarian aid to Taiwan, which exemplifies the positive values of America and will foster more constructive interactions between the U.S. and Taiwan.”

The mayor further announced that Taipei will open up vaccine appointments to those 75 years of age and older beginning this week. Taipei City Government stated that Taipei residents over 75, as well as indigenous residents over 65, can book vaccine appointments online from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The vaccinations will begin on Tuesday at 34 hospitals and 208 clinics in the capital.

Ko, who used to work as a doctor at National Taiwan University Hospital, urged the Central Epidemic Command Center to simplify the current distribution plan. "Besides medical workers and high-risk frontline workers, we should use age to determine the order of injections,” he advised.