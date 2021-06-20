Alexa
EU differentiates flags of Taiwan and China in travel restriction guidelines

Both Taiwan and China appear on list of nations for which EU recommends member states ease entry requirements

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/20 20:11
(Twitter, EU Council Press image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The EU Council on Friday (June 18) included Taiwan in its updated list of nations for which it recommends members gradually lift travel restrictions, displaying the national flag of Taiwan separately from that of China on the EU’s Twitter account, CNA reported.

In the latest move, the EU Council recommends member states lift travel restrictions for Albania, Lebanon, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, the U.S., and Taiwan.

The recommendations regarding the new countries were announced after the EU Council had earlier done the same for Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Rwanda, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and China. However, China is asterisked with a footnote, reading, “Subject to confirmation of reciprocity.”

In a photo the EU posted to Twitter of the full list of countries recommended for the new policy, the names and flags of China and Taiwan both appear for the purposes of differentiation, per CNA.

“Under the category of entities and territorial authorities that are not recognized as states by at least one member state, travel restrictions for Taiwan should also be gradually lifted,” an EU Council press release read.

