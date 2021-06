Sunday At Gerry Weber Stadium Halle, Germany Purse: €1,318,605 Surface: Grass HALLE, GERMANY (AP) _ Results Sunday from NOVENTI Open at Gerry Weber Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Championship

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Kevin Krawietz (3), Germany, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 7-6 (4), 6-4.