US donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. donation of 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 20), CNA reported.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) were both at the airport to greet the arrival of the vaccines.

After the completion of the customs procedure, the vaccines were sent to a cold-storage warehouse for testing and sealing.

The AIT announced the donation in a Facebook post on Saturday night, writing, “The shipment includes the 750,000 doses announced on June 6, and an additional 1.75 million doses. The donation reflects our commitment to Taiwan as a trusted friend, and a member of the international family of democracies.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her thanks to the U.S. government under President Joe Biden’s leadership for their great support to Taiwanese with a Facebook post on Saturday night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on Twitter to express its thanks for the U.S. assistance too: