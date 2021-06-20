Alexa
US donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrives in Taiwan

AIT director and CECC head both at airport to greet arrival of vaccines

  485
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/20 17:46
(Twitter, MOFA screenshot)

(Twitter, MOFA screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. donation of 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses arrived at Taoyuan International Airport at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 20), CNA reported.

American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) were both at the airport to greet the arrival of the vaccines.

After the completion of the customs procedure, the vaccines were sent to a cold-storage warehouse for testing and sealing.

The AIT announced the donation in a Facebook post on Saturday night, writing, “The shipment includes the 750,000 doses announced on June 6, and an additional 1.75 million doses. The donation reflects our commitment to Taiwan as a trusted friend, and a member of the international family of democracies.”

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her thanks to the U.S. government under President Joe Biden’s leadership for their great support to Taiwanese with a Facebook post on Saturday night.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on Twitter to express its thanks for the U.S. assistance too:

Moderna
AIT
CECC
Tsai Ing-wen
Brent Christensen
US donation
Joe Biden
covid
pandemic

Updated : 2021-06-20 19:34 GMT+08:00

