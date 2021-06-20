Taiwanese express tremendous thanks to US for donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese have expressed tremendous thanks to the U.S. for its donation of 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines to their country.

The thanks came in the form of an extraordinary amount of liking, sharing, and commenting on the American Institute in Taiwan’s (AIT) Facebook post on Saturday (June 19) announcing the donation.

The AIT, the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan, announced that it “looks forward to the arrival in Taiwan tomorrow of 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the U.S. government.”

“The shipment includes the 750,000 doses announced on June 6, and an additional 1.75 million doses. The donation reflects our commitment to Taiwan as a trusted friend, and a member of the international family of democracies,” the statement read.

Within two hours after the announcement was posted, 90,000 people had liked the post, and more than 20,000 people had shared it.

As of Sunday afternoon, 130,000 people have liked it, and over 20,000 have commented, including politicians such as Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsung (鄭文燦), Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), Keelung Mayor Lin You-chang (林右昌), Huang Min-hui (黃敏惠), and many other lawmakers.

Most of the comments thanked the U.S. for the donation and also emphasized the friendly relationship between the two countries. Some commenters gave credit to U.S. President Joe Biden and Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), while Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said that it was like being rescued by a best friend.

Others said they would buy American products to reciprocate, including one who said, “I have decided to eat U.S. beef for a week, starting tomorrow.”