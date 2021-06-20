Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Italy nears perfect group stage at Euro 2020

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/20 15:25
Italy's manager Roberto Mancini controls the ball during a team training session at Rome's Acqua Acetosa training center, Saturday, June 19, 2021 the ...

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini controls the ball during a team training session at Rome's Acqua Acetosa training center, Saturday, June 19, 2021 the ...

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Italy can complete a perfect group stage at the European Championship by beating Wales.

The two teams will meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the final set of Group A matches.

Italy has already beaten Turkey and Switzerland and guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16. Wales is in second place in the group with four points.

The Turks will take on Switzerland in Baku at the same time as the match in Rome. Turkey has lost both of its matches in the tournament so far. Switzerland has one point after a draw with Wales.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 16:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan