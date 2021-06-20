Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Mangoes grown in Taiwan's Tainan this year taste better than ever

City government has assisted in online marketing of Tainan mangoes

  352
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/20 15:09
(Tainan City Agriculture Bureau photo)

(Tainan City Agriculture Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mangoes grown in Taiwan’s Tainan City this year might be smaller in size due to the drought, but they taste better than in past years, CNA reported, citing Tainan City’s Agriculture Bureau.

Bureau Director Hsieh Yao-ching (謝耀清) said on Sunday (June 20) that the area of land growing mangoes this year is 6,954 hectares, with an estimated annual output of 91,660 tons, an increase of 20 percent from last year. Most of the growing areas are located in the city’s Nanxi, Yujing, Nanhua, Guantian, and Danei districts.

Tainan mangoes will soon enter their peak season. As a result of the drought, the percentage of small mangoes is higher than in past years, but farmers said they taste better than ever, per CNA.

Bureau officials told CNA that the exporting of this year’s Tainan mangoes has begun, with most shipments going to countries like Japan and South Korea, while the year's export volume was likely to be 5,000 tons.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said this year’s mango festival was canceled and Jujing’s fruit market has taken measures to control the crowd size due to the Level 3 pandemic alert. However, the city government has assisted in internet marketing to allow people who like Tainan mangoes to be able to purchase the fruit from home.

mango
Yujing
Nanhua
Nanxi
Guantian
Danei
Tainan mangoes
mango festival
Huang Wei-che

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan issues heat warning for south as mercury peaks at 36.7 C
Taiwan issues heat warning for south as mercury peaks at 36.7 C
2021/05/04 14:56
High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
High-speed ferry launches between Taiwan’s Tainan and Penghu
2021/04/25 21:35
China may challenge Taiwan mango exports to Japan
China may challenge Taiwan mango exports to Japan
2021/04/01 17:35
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
2020/12/13 12:12
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
Taiwanese animal lover dies after rescuing injured cat
2020/11/30 15:59

Updated : 2021-06-20 16:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan
2.5 million Moderna jabs on way to Taiwan