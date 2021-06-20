BC-GLF--US Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course
|San Diego
|Yardage: 7,616; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Mackenzie Hughes
|73-67-68—208
|Louis Oosthuizen
|67-71-70—208
|Russell Henley
|67-70-71—208
|Rory McIlroy
|70-73-67—210
|Bryson DeChambeau
|73-69-68—210
|Scottie Scheffler
|72-69-70—211
|Jon Rahm
|69-70-72—211
|Matthew Wolff
|70-68-73—211
|Dustin Johnson
|71-73-68—212
|Collin Morikawa
|75-67-70—212
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|72-70-70—212
|Xander Schauffele
|69-71-72—212
|Kevin Streelman
|71-69-72—212
|Paul Casey
|71-75-67—213
|Ian Poulter
|74-71-68—213
|Francesco Molinari
|68-76-69—213
|Sungjae Im
|72-72-69—213
|Brooks Koepka
|69-73-71—213
|Justin Thomas
|73-69-71—213
|Harris English
|72-70-71—213
|Jordan Spieth
|77-69-68—214
|Martin Kaymer
|77-68-69—214
|Chris Baker
|74-71-69—214
|Lanto Griffin
|76-69-69—214
|Brian Harman
|72-71-71—214
|Lee Westwood
|71-72-71—214
|Guido Migliozzi
|71-70-73—214
|Richard Bland
|70-67-77—214
|Joaquin Niemann
|75-69-71—215
|Daniel Berger
|71-72-72—215
|Si Woo Kim
|71-75-70—216
|J.T. Poston
|72-73-71—216
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-75-71—216
|Adam Scott
|70-75-71—216
|Charl Schwartzel
|71-74-71—216
|Robert MacIntyre
|71-73-72—216
|Chez Reavie
|76-68-72—216
|Rikuya Hoshino
|69-74-73—216
|Branden Grace
|72-70-74—216
|Bubba Watson
|72-67-77—216
|Dylan Frittelli
|73-72-72—217
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|70-75-72—217
|Dylan Wu
|70-73-74—217
|Adam Hadwin
|70-72-75—217
|Kevin Kisner
|73-73-72—218
|Shane Lowry
|72-74-72—218
|Edoardo Molinari
|70-76-72—218
|Gary Woodland
|74-71-73—218
|Sergio Garcia
|71-74-73—218
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|68-76-74—218
|Jhonattan Vegas
|75-69-74—218
|Charley Hoffman
|72-71-75—218
|Patrick Rodgers
|70-71-77—218
|Akshay Bhatia
|73-73-73—219
|Troy Merritt
|75-71-73—219
|Wade Ormsby
|72-74-73—219
|Tommy Fleetwood
|72-73-74—219
|Patrick Reed
|72-73-74—219
|Hideki Matsuyama
|69-76-74—219
|Stewart Cink
|73-72-74—219
|Marc Leishman
|74-70-75—219
|Tom Hoge
|72-71-76—219
|Rick Lamb
|71-75-74—220
|Taylor Montgomery
|70-76-74—220
|Greyson Sigg
|71-74-75—220
|Phil Mickelson
|75-69-76—220
|Kyle Westmoreland
|71-73-78—222
|Matt Jones
|72-71-79—222
|Jimmy Walker
|74-72-77—223
|Fabián Gómez
|70-76-78—224
|Wilco Nienaber
|72-74-80—226