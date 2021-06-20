Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/06/20 13:58
BC-GLF--US Open Scores,0445 US Open Scores

Saturday
Torrey Pines Golf Course, South Course
San Diego
Yardage: 7,616; Par: 71
Third Round
Mackenzie Hughes 73-67-68—208
Louis Oosthuizen 67-71-70—208
Russell Henley 67-70-71—208
Rory McIlroy 70-73-67—210
Bryson DeChambeau 73-69-68—210
Scottie Scheffler 72-69-70—211
Jon Rahm 69-70-72—211
Matthew Wolff 70-68-73—211
Dustin Johnson 71-73-68—212
Collin Morikawa 75-67-70—212
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72-70-70—212
Xander Schauffele 69-71-72—212
Kevin Streelman 71-69-72—212
Paul Casey 71-75-67—213
Ian Poulter 74-71-68—213
Francesco Molinari 68-76-69—213
Sungjae Im 72-72-69—213
Brooks Koepka 69-73-71—213
Justin Thomas 73-69-71—213
Harris English 72-70-71—213
Jordan Spieth 77-69-68—214
Martin Kaymer 77-68-69—214
Chris Baker 74-71-69—214
Lanto Griffin 76-69-69—214
Brian Harman 72-71-71—214
Lee Westwood 71-72-71—214
Guido Migliozzi 71-70-73—214
Richard Bland 70-67-77—214
Joaquin Niemann 75-69-71—215
Daniel Berger 71-72-72—215
Si Woo Kim 71-75-70—216
J.T. Poston 72-73-71—216
Patrick Cantlay 70-75-71—216
Adam Scott 70-75-71—216
Charl Schwartzel 71-74-71—216
Robert MacIntyre 71-73-72—216
Chez Reavie 76-68-72—216
Rikuya Hoshino 69-74-73—216
Branden Grace 72-70-74—216
Bubba Watson 72-67-77—216
Dylan Frittelli 73-72-72—217
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-75-72—217
Dylan Wu 70-73-74—217
Adam Hadwin 70-72-75—217
Kevin Kisner 73-73-72—218
Shane Lowry 72-74-72—218
Edoardo Molinari 70-76-72—218
Gary Woodland 74-71-73—218
Sergio Garcia 71-74-73—218
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-76-74—218
Jhonattan Vegas 75-69-74—218
Charley Hoffman 72-71-75—218
Patrick Rodgers 70-71-77—218
Akshay Bhatia 73-73-73—219
Troy Merritt 75-71-73—219
Wade Ormsby 72-74-73—219
Tommy Fleetwood 72-73-74—219
Patrick Reed 72-73-74—219
Hideki Matsuyama 69-76-74—219
Stewart Cink 73-72-74—219
Marc Leishman 74-70-75—219
Tom Hoge 72-71-76—219
Rick Lamb 71-75-74—220
Taylor Montgomery 70-76-74—220
Greyson Sigg 71-74-75—220
Phil Mickelson 75-69-76—220
Kyle Westmoreland 71-73-78—222
Matt Jones 72-71-79—222
Jimmy Walker 74-72-77—223
Fabián Gómez 70-76-78—224
Wilco Nienaber 72-74-80—226

Updated : 2021-06-20 16:26 GMT+08:00

