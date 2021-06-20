Taiwan reports 11 deaths, 107 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 107 new local COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths Sunday (June 20), with two imported cases.

Of the 107 new local infections, 57 were male, and 50 were female. Among the 11 who perished, five were men and six were women, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All who died were confirmed to have contracted the virus between May 18 and June 16, and they passed away between June 15 and 18, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

New Taipei saw the highest number of new domestic infections for any municipality, with 44 overall. It was followed by Taipei with 31; Taoyuan with 16; Taichung with six; Hsinchu County with four; and Miaoli County with three; while Changhua County, Yilan County, and Keeling each recorded one case.

Sunday marked the eighth day in a row with less than 200 daily cases. As of Sunday, Taiwan has registered a total of 14,005 cases, including 12,787 domestic infections and 549 deaths.

Concerning the highly contagious Delta variant first detected in India, the CECC said on Saturday that Taiwan has identified five such imported cases from 278 gene sequencing results.

The seemingly positive developments in the outbreak as of late have led to increases in road traffic and activity in certain commercial districts, while the whole country is still placed under Level 3 alert.

Health officials remain unsure of whether to scale down the alert as planned after June 28. CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has urged the public not to let their guard down as the nationwide inoculation speeds up.