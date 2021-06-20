Alexa
Houston 1, Los Angeles FC 1

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 13:17
Houston 0 1 1
Los Angeles FC 0 1 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles FC, Cifuentes, 2 (Vela), 50th minute; 2, Houston, Urruti, 5 (Picault), 58th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Houston, Marko Maric, Michael Nelson; Los Angeles FC, Pablo Sisniega, Tomas Romero.

Yellow Cards_Parker, Houston, 17th; Vera, Houston, 30th; Picault, Houston, 72nd.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jeffrey Greeson, Ramy Touchan. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

___

Lineups

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Tyler Pasher (Darwin Quintero, 59th), Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones (Darwin Ceren, 89th), Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez (Joe Corona, 55th), Matias Vera; Maximiliano Urruti (Ariel Lassiter, 89th).

Los Angeles FC_Pablo Sisniega; Tristan Blackmon (Kim Moon-hwan, 78th), Marco Farfan, Mark Anthony Kaye (Bryce Duke, 46th), Jesus Murillo, Eddie Segura; Eduard Atuesta, Jose Cifuentes; Corey Baird (Raheem Edwards, 64th), Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela (Cal Jennings, 64th).

Updated : 2021-06-20 14:52 GMT+08:00

