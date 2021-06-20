Alexa
Taiwan to adjust services for office in Hong Kong amid sour relationship

Political strings attached for Taiwanese personnel to have visas renewed by HK

  476
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/06/20 12:36
Hong Kong flag (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will adjust the services for its office in Hong Kong due to the “unreasonable political conditions” it said have been set out by the government of the Chinese city.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said Sunday (June 20) its staff posted in Hong Kong have encountered obstacles when seeking visa renewal. The Hong Kong government has requested that the Taiwanese personnel sign a document regarding “one China.” The visas of the Taiwanese staff are set to expire by the end of July.

According to MAC, the operations of the office have been affected by the political hindrances imposed by the HK government, which MAC accused of unilaterally violating a bilateral agreement inked in 2011. The Hong Kong government must take full responsibility for infringing upon the rights of people from both sides, MAC stressed.

The duties of the Office of Hong Kong Affairs will be adjusted, effective Monday (June 21), with details to be announced the same day.

The move follows the closure of the Hong Kong and Macau representative offices in Taiwan, in May and June, respectively. The Hong Kong government has blamed acts by Taiwan which it claimed have been detrimental to bilateral ties, including support for protestors in the anti-extradition law movement.
Hong Kong
Taiwan
office
Mainland Affairs Council

Updated : 2021-06-20 14:52 GMT+08:00

