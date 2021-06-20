Alexa
Rubio, Lewis score; Rapids beat FC Cincinnati 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 11:38
CINCINNATI (AP) — Diego Rubio and Jonathan Lewis scored, and the Colorado Rapids won the fifth of their last six with a 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Rubio opened the scoring for Colorado (5-2-1) in the 21st minute, finishing the layoff from Michael Barrios for his third goal of the season.

Lewis doubled the lead in the 72nd minute with his first goal of the year. He ran onto the through ball of Jack Price and finished with a left-footed shot from a narrow angle.

Rapids goalkeeper William Yarbrough made seven saves in his fourth shutout of the season.

Cincinnati (1-5-1) has lost all three matches at its recently opened TQL Stadium, which was at full capacity for the first time.

Updated : 2021-06-20 13:22 GMT+08:00

