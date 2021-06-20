Alexa
Mabrey has career-high 28, Wings hit 17 3s, beat Lynx 95-77

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 11:22
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 28 points and hit five of Dallas' franchise-record 17 3-pointers to help the Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 95-77 on Saturday night.

Mabrey shot 9 of 13 from the field and tied the club single-game record for points off the bench. Arike Ogunbowale made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and six assists for Dallas (6-7).

Ogunbowale had eight points, three assists and two steals, and Mabrey had five points on 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line, in the first quarter as the Wings jumped to a 29-14 lead.

Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield each had 17 points and two steals for the Lynx (5-7). They beat Dallas 85-73 on Thursday night.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

