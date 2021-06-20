Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/06/20 11:00
Four shot, including 1-year-old, at Toronto birthday party

TORONTO (AP) — Three children were wounded when gunfire broke out at a child’s outdoor birthday party in western Toronto on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police Inspector Kelly Skinner said a 1-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting at about 8 p.m. A 23-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds.

Skinner said the children were not the targets of the shooting, and police were looking for “multiple suspects,” but investigators had yet to release information about them.

She didn’t say what condition the victims were in, but paramedics earlier said one child suffered life-threatening injuries, while another was in serious condition and the third suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics had previously said five people were wounded, but police later said the number was actually four.

