McNamara caps late flurry, Revolution beat NYCFC 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 10:38
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tommy McNamara finished Tajon Buchanan’s cross in the 88th minute, capping a back-and-forth finish and giving the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over New York City FC on Saturday night.

The Revolution (6-1-2) held their lead atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Jonathan Bell gave the Revs a 2-1 lead in the 78th minute, heading home a diagonal chip pass from Carles Gil.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi tied it at 2 for New York City (3-3-2) with a putback in the 85th minute.

Gustavo Bou opened the scoring with a volley from the penalty arc for New England in the 27th minute.

City’s Thiago Andrade tied it at 1 with a right-footed finish deflecting in off the post in the 55th. The 20-year-old Brazilian international was making his MLS debut.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 11:53 GMT+08:00

