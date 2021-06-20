Alexa
Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber leaves start early

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 10:32
Colorado Rockies pitching coach Steve Foster, front, confers with catcher Elias Diaz, left, and starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the first inning...
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers after pitching two innings Saturday night.

Gomber was replaced on the mound by Jhoulys Chacin. There was no immediate word from the Rockies on the reason for his departure.

Gomber allowed two runs and four hits with one strikeout before leaving. Both of the runs scored in the first inning, bringing an end to his streak of 23 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run at Coors Field. He had last allowed an earned run at home in the second inning of his April 21 start versus Houston.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 11:52 GMT+08:00

