Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Urso’s late goal lifts Orlando City over Toronto FC 3-2

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 09:59
Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) and defender Omar Gonzalez (44) react after Orlando City forward Nani, left, scored a goal. while midfield...
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) is congratulated by midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, second from left, midfielder Mark Delgado (8) and defende...
Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, front, defends against a shot attempt by Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) during the first half of an MLS...
Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) is congratulated by defender Omar Gonzalez (44) after Akinola scored a goal during the first half of the team's ML...
Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) works between Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos (25) and midfielder Junior Urso (11) during the first ...

Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg (16) and defender Omar Gonzalez (44) react after Orlando City forward Nani, left, scored a goal. while midfield...

Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) is congratulated by midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, second from left, midfielder Mark Delgado (8) and defende...

Orlando City defender Robin Jansson, front, defends against a shot attempt by Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) during the first half of an MLS...

Toronto FC forward Ayo Akinola (20) is congratulated by defender Omar Gonzalez (44) after Akinola scored a goal during the first half of the team's ML...

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo (10) works between Orlando City defender Antonio Carlos (25) and midfielder Junior Urso (11) during the first ...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Júnior Urso scored on a give-and-go with Chris Mueller in the 84th minute to lift Orlando City to a 3-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Orlando City (4-1-3) opened the scoring 49 seconds into the match with Tesho Akindele slotting it through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Nani made it 2-0 with a header to finish Akindele’s cross in the eighth minute. Silvester van der Water’s pressure of goalkeeper Quentin Westberg near the end line created the opportunity.

Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto FC (1-5-2) within one with a header off the goalkeeper’s deflection in the 10th minute. Jonathan Osorio smashed Alejandro Pozuelo’s pass into the top of the net to tie it in the 39th minute for Toronto.

Toronto was technically the home side, still in its temporary home at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, and the game was played without a crowd.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses