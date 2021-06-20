Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New England 3, New York City FC 2

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 09:50
New England 3, New York City FC 2

New England 1 2 3
New York City FC 0 2 2

First Half_1, New England, Bou, 3, 27th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Thiago, 1 (Moralez), 55th; 3, New England, Bell, 1 (Gil), 78th; 4, New York City FC, Tajouri, 3, 85th; 5, New England, McNamara, 1 (Buchanan), 88th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Polster, New England, 19th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 39th; Felix, New England, 53rd; Thiago, New York City FC, 56th; Sands, New York City FC, 76th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell; Lucas Maciel Felix (Adam Buksa, 58th), Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Scott Caldwell, 90th+3), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Tajon Buchanan, 58th); Gustavo Bou (Henry Kessler, 81st), DeJuan Jones.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina, Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Ismael Tajouri, 76th), Talles Magno (Thiago, 45th).

Updated : 2021-06-20 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses