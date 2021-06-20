New England 3, New York City FC 2

New England 1 2 — 3 New York City FC 0 2 — 2

First Half_1, New England, Bou, 3, 27th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Thiago, 1 (Moralez), 55th; 3, New England, Bell, 1 (Gil), 78th; 4, New York City FC, Tajouri, 3, 85th; 5, New England, McNamara, 1 (Buchanan), 88th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_Polster, New England, 19th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 39th; Felix, New England, 53rd; Thiago, New York City FC, 56th; Sands, New York City FC, 76th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Gjovalin Bori, Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Robert Sibiga.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell; Lucas Maciel Felix (Adam Buksa, 58th), Carles Gil, Tommy McNamara (Scott Caldwell, 90th+3), Matt Polster, Arnor Traustason (Tajon Buchanan, 58th); Gustavo Bou (Henry Kessler, 81st), DeJuan Jones.

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina, Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, James Sands; Valentin Castellanos (Ismael Tajouri, 76th), Talles Magno (Thiago, 45th).