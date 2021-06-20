Alexa
Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 09:54
Orlando City 2 1 3
Toronto FC 2 0 2

First Half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 3 (Pereyra), 1st minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 4 (Akindele), 8th; 3, Toronto FC, Akinola, 2, 10th; 4, Toronto FC, Osorio, 2 (Pozuelo), 39th.

Second Half_5, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 2 (Mueller), 84th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.

Yellow Cards_Delgado, Toronto FC, 64th; Gonzalez, Toronto FC, 67th; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 70th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 75th; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+8.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Peter Manikowski, Kyle Longville. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

Lineups

Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Nani, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 80th); Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 64th), Silvester Van der Water (Chris Mueller, 71st).

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Dom Dwyer, 87th), Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio (Jacob Shaffelburg, 71st), Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 64th).

