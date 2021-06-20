Orlando City 3, Toronto FC 2

|Orlando City
First Half_1, Orlando City, Akindele, 3 (Pereyra), 1st minute; 2, Orlando City, Nani, 4 (Akindele), 8th; 3, Toronto FC, Akinola, 2, 10th; 4, Toronto FC, Osorio, 2 (Pozuelo), 39th.
Second Half_5, Orlando City, Junior Urso, 2 (Mueller), 84th.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_None.
Penalty kicks_None.
Goalies_Orlando City, Brandon Austin, Mason Stajduhar; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono.
Yellow Cards_Delgado, Toronto FC, 64th; Gonzalez, Toronto FC, 67th; Junior Urso, Orlando City, 70th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 75th; Nani, Orlando City, 90th+8.
Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Peter Manikowski, Kyle Longville. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
___
Orlando City_Brandon Austin; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Nani, Andres Perea, Mauricio Pereyra (Benji Michel, 80th); Tesho Akindele (Daryl Dike, 64th), Silvester Van der Water (Chris Mueller, 71st).
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Chris Mavinga; Michael Bradley, Marky Delgado (Dom Dwyer, 87th), Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio (Jacob Shaffelburg, 71st), Alejandro Pozuelo; Ayo Akinola (Patrick Mullins, 64th).