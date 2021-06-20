Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 08:26
Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin wins Lady Byng Memorial trophy

NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct Saturday, becoming the fourth blue-liner to win the award.

The 27-year-old from Denver received 73 of 100 first-place votes submitted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon was second, followed by Toronto forward Auston Matthews.

Slavin had three goals and 15 points while averaging a team-high 22:59 minutes over 52 games this season. He was assessed just one penalty for delay of game (puck over the glass), while facing opposing teams’ top lines.

Florida’s Brian Campbell in 2012 was the last defenseman to earn the honor, which was first presented following the 1924-25 season.

Red Kelly was a three-time winner, including once as a forward. Bill Quackenbush, in 1949 with Detroit, is the other defensemen to have won.

Updated : 2021-06-20 10:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses