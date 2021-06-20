Alexa
Urshela takes shard in eye, hits Yanks' go-ahead home run

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/20 06:38
New York Yankees' Gio Urshela runs the bases after hitting a go-ahead solo home run off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jesus Luzardo in the eighth i...

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela winces as he walks back to the dugout after a shard from his broken bat struck his eye when he grounded into a double pl...

Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo reacts after giving up a go-ahead solo home run to New York Yankees' Gio Urshela in the eighth inning of a baseball g...

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting his right eye in the second inning and hit a go-ahead homer eighth as the New York Yankees rallied from a three-run deficit in a 7-5 victory Saturday that stopped the Oakland Athletics’ seven-game winning streak.

Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth for his 15th save.

Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth when he lifted a 98.6 mph fastball from Jesús Luzardo (2-4) into the netting above Monument Park in center. DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.

Chad Green (2-4) struck out the side in the eighth.

MARLINS 11, CUBS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, and Pablo López (3-4) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games.

Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8). Jesús Sánchez added his first big league homer, and Lewin Díaz went deep.

METS 5, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with New York in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Lindor homered in the first off Joe Ross (3-7), singled in the third for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven in July 2018.

Aaron Loup (2-0) combined starter David Peterson and three other relievers on a four-hitter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

