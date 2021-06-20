Alexa
Courtney Vandersloot has double-double, Sky tops Sun 91-81

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 05:19
Chicago Sky's Stefanie Dolson, center, tries to get past Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Brionna Jones, right, during a WNBA basketball ga...

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) tries to drive past Connecticut Sun guard Jasmine Thomas (5) during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, June...

Chicago Sky guard Diamond DeShields, left, tries to pass around Connecticut Sun guard/forward Kaila Charles (3) during a WNBA basketball game, Saturda...

Connecticut Sun Emma Cannon (32) and Chicago Sky Ruthy Hebard (24) battle for a rebound during a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Chi...

CHICAGO (AP) — Courtney Vandersloot had 18 points and 11 assists, Diamond DeShields added 14 points, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 91-81 on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Allie Quigley and Ruthy Hebard each added 13 points for the Sky (7-7), who led 67-64 after three quarters and pulled away in the final three minutes, sparked by a corner 3-pointer from DeShields that broke open a two-point game. Candace Parker and Vandersloot followed with baskets as the Sky pulled away.

Brionna Jones had a career-high 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds to lead the Sun (8-5), who committed 18 turnovers in losing their third straight game. DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, eight boards and six assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 07:23 GMT+08:00

