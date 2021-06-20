Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Richardson eyes Olympic spot at track trials

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/20 04:35
The Latest: Richardson eyes Olympic spot at track trials

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The latest on U.S. Track and Field Olympic trials (all times PDT):

___

Six more trips to Tokyo are up for grabs on Day 2 of U.S. track and field Olympic trials.

Sha’Carri Richardson is the one to watch in the women’s 100. Valarie Allman comes into women’s discus finals following a meet record in qualifying.

Saturday also marks the opening day of the decathlon, and the men’s 100-meter preliminaries. In those races, Noah Lyles faces a deep field as he tries to earn one of the three spots and keep alive his quest for the 100-200 double in Tokyo.

On Day 1 of the trials, Ryan Crouser broke a 31-year-old shot put world record in the finals. It sets up what could be one of the best showdowns in track and field: Crouser, the defending Olympic champion, versus Joe Kovacs, the defending world champion, who finished second in Friday’s event.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses