Saturday's Major League Linescores

|Oakland
|100
|120
|001
|—
|5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|101
|23x
|—
|7
|11
|0
Bassitt, B.Smith (7), Petit (7), Luzardo (8), Romo (8) and Murphy; Germán, Cortes Jr. (5), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sánchez. W_Green 2-4. L_Luzardo 2-4. Sv_A.Chapman (15). HRs_Oakland, Kemp (1), M.Chapman (8). New York, Sánchez (11), Urshela (9).
___
|New York
|201
|020
|0
|—
|5
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|010
|0
|—
|1
|4
|1
Peterson, Loup (5), M.Castro (6), Lugo (6), May (7) and Nido; Ross, Voth (6), Harper (7) and Avila. W_Loup 2-0. L_Ross 3-7. HRs_New York, Lindor (4).