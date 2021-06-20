Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 100 120 001 — 5 10 0 New York 000 101 23x — 7 11 0

Bassitt, B.Smith (7), Petit (7), Luzardo (8), Romo (8) and Murphy; Germán, Cortes Jr. (5), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sánchez. W_Green 2-4. L_Luzardo 2-4. Sv_A.Chapman (15). HRs_Oakland, Kemp (1), M.Chapman (8). New York, Sánchez (11), Urshela (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York 201 020 0 — 5 7 0 Washington 000 010 0 — 1 4 1

Peterson, Loup (5), M.Castro (6), Lugo (6), May (7) and Nido; Ross, Voth (6), Harper (7) and Avila. W_Loup 2-0. L_Ross 3-7. HRs_New York, Lindor (4).