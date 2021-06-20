Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 04:00
Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 100 120 001 5 10 0
New York 000 101 23x 7 11 0

Bassitt, B.Smith (7), Petit (7), Luzardo (8), Romo (8) and Murphy; Germán, Cortes Jr. (5), Green (8), A.Chapman (9) and Sánchez. W_Green 2-4. L_Luzardo 2-4. Sv_A.Chapman (15). HRs_Oakland, Kemp (1), M.Chapman (8). New York, Sánchez (11), Urshela (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 201 020 0 5 7 0
Washington 000 010 0 1 4 1

Peterson, Loup (5), M.Castro (6), Lugo (6), May (7) and Nido; Ross, Voth (6), Harper (7) and Avila. W_Loup 2-0. L_Ross 3-7. HRs_New York, Lindor (4).

Updated : 2021-06-20 05:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses