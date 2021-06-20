Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cardinals-Braves rained out, day-night doubleheader Sunday

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 03:48
Cardinals-Braves rained out, day-night doubleheader Sunday

ATLANTA (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals' game at the Atlanta Braves on Saturday was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Sunday at 2:10 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. Under pandemic rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

St. Louis right-hander Adam Wainwright (4-5, 3.95 ERA) and Atlanta left-hander Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63) are scheduled to start the opener. Wainwright is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 starts and five relief appearances against the Braves. Smyly will face St. Louis for the second time in his career.

Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 3.72) is slated to pitch the nightcap for the Cardinals. Atlanta's starter was unclear.

The three-time defending NL East champion Braves won the first two games of the series and began the day 5½ games back in the division.

St. Louis began the day four games back in the NL Central. The Cardinals have lost five straight and eight of nine on the road.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 05:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses