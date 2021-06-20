Alexa
Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 03:18
SHOW LOW, Ariz. (AP) — A pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said.

Six cyclists were taken to a hospital in critical condition after the crash in the mountain town of Show Low, about a three-hour drive northeast of Phoenix, police said. At least two others went to the hospital themselves.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, also was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The identities of the suspect and victims were not immediately released.

A Ford pickup truck struck the bicyclists about 7:25 a.m. in downtown Show Low during the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluff race, then fled, police said. Officers pursued the driver and tried to stop him before he was shot, authorities said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately released.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” police spokeswoman Kristine Sleighter said in a statement.

Officials said the Navajo County sheriff’s office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were helping investigate. U.S. 60, the main street in the town tucked in the White Mountains, was closed in the area.

