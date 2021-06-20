Shepherd storms from 8 down to win British Amateur

NAIRN, Scotland (AP) — Laird Shepherd of England delivered a stunning comeback to win the British Amateur, going from 8 down through 17 holes to a victory over Monty Scowsill in 38 holes on Saturday.

The victory earned Shepherd a spot in the British Open next month at Royal St. George's, and the Masters next April.

He would have imagined neither of those opportunities when Scowsill took an 8-up lead as they approached the halfway point at Nairn.

Shepherd birdied the 18th to win his first hole of the match. He birdied the fifth hole in the afternoon to cut the deficit to 6 down, and he won the eighth and ninth holes to get to 4 down.

Still 4 down with four to play, he won the last four holes and emerged the winner when Scowsill three-putted for bogey on the second extra hole.

“The last 18 holes I thought ‘I’m not going to win,’ but at least I could get a few highlights that I can watch on YouTube one night," Shepherd said. “It’s just amazing how things can change.”

