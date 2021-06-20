Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Barcelona signs Netherlands striker Memphis Depay

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 01:37
Memphis Depay of the Netherlands smiles during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between the The Netherlands and Austria at Johan Cruijf...

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands smiles during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between the The Netherlands and Austria at Johan Cruijf...

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona added Netherlands striker Memphis Depay to its attack on Saturday as a free agent from Lyon.

The Spanish club said the 27-year-old Depay agreed to a two-year contract.

After stints with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, Depay joined Lyon in January 2017. His last season with Lyon was his best, scoring 20 goals.

Depay is playing for the Netherlands at the European Championship. He scored a penalty in its 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday.

He played for Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman on the Netherlands team before Koeman left to take over at Camp Nou at the start of the 2020-21 season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 02:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses