De Kock makes 96, South Africa 298 all out vs West Indies

By Associated Press
2021/06/20 01:27
GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Quinton de Kock missed out on a second successive century and was out for 96 to drag South Africa to 298 all out in its first innings against the West Indies on the second day of the second test on Saturday.

De Kock's edge off the bowling of Kyle Mayers flicked the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva standing up and looped to Shai Hope in the slips for a simple catch.

That denied de Kock another ton after his 141 not out in the first test set up South Africa's innings win and 1-0 lead in the two-match series. That was de Kock's first test since giving up the captaincy.

Medium pacer Mayers took 3-28 and Kemar Roach 3-45 as West Indies kept on top of South Africa, with the exception of de Kock.

South Africa started the day on 218-5 after a delay in the morning because of a wet outfield in St. Lucia.

De Kock hit eight fours to once again be the rock of the South Africa innings. Kagiso Rabada cracked 21 from 23 balls at the end to see South Africa to the brink of 300.

