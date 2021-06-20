Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kipruto, Cheruiyots left out of Kenya Olympic team

By MUTWIRI MUTUOTA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/06/20 00:29
Kipruto, Cheruiyots left out of Kenya Olympic team

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and world 1,500-meter titleholder Timothy Cheruiyot missed out on Kenya's provisional team for the Tokyo Games as the national trials ended on Saturday.

Kipruto, who is also a two-time world champion, dropped out of the steeplechase after two laps at Moi International Sports Centre in Nairobi.

Cheruiyot faded on the home straight to finish fourth in the 1,500 and limped away to a medical tent. They could both still make the Olympics if Kenya chooses to select them as wild cards.

Kipruto is currently on bail after being charged with statutory rape last year.

The 37-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot was another high-profile omission from the 41-member athletics team. She is the Olympic champion in the 5,000 and hoped to compete in the marathon in Tokyo. She has also won four world titles in the 5,000 and 10,000.

Olympic marathon champion and world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, the women's 1,500 Olympic champion, headline the team and are in line to defend their titles. World record-holders Beatrice Chepkoech (women's steeplechase) and Peres Jepchirchir (women's half-marathon) also made the team.

Kenya's team is due to go into camp on Monday at the sports centre where the trials were held, and will be kept confined in a bio-bubble because of the coronavirus pandemic. All of the athletes will be tested for the virus before being allowed to join the camp, Kenya Olympic team chief Waithaka Kioni said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-06-20 02:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan president, TSMC, Foxconn founder agree to fly in vaccines from Germany
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan’s COVID cram school crisis
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 20 deaths, 127 local COVID cases
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses
Taipei mulls lifting COVID ban on non-dining businesses