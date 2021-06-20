Jabeur wins twice to reach final on Birmingham grass

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Second-seeded Ons Jabeur pulled double duty to reach the final at the Birmingham grass-court tournament, winning twice on Saturday after a washout the day before.

The Tunisian eliminated home favorite Heather Watson, who earlier in the day became the first British woman since 1992 to reach the semifinals in Birmingham.

Jabeur beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-4, 6-0.

In the final, Jabeur will face CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States or fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The four quarterfinals were rained out Friday.

Watson advanced to the semifinals by upsetting third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-2. The last British woman to reach the semifinals was Jo Durie in 1992.

Vandeweghe reached the last four by defeating eighth-seeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-4. Kasatkina topped another Czech, Tereza Martincova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.

Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon.

