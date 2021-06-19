Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 22:45
Police hunt driver who hit UK pubgoers after Euro 2020 game

LONDON (AP) — British police are hunting for a man who fired shots from an air gun and drove into people who had gathered at a central England pub to watch an England-Scotland soccer match.

Four people were injured, West Midlands Police said Saturday. None was in a life-threatening condition.

The police force said the driver of a silver Volvo fired a BB gun before hitting people outside the Gigmill pub in Stourbridge, 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of London, soon after the Euro 2020 competition game ended on Friday night. Scotland and England played to a 0-0 draw in the match between the historic soccer rivals.

A man and a woman in their 20s were being treated in a hospital for serious leg injuries and two women for less serious injuries.

Police said they believed it was “a targeted attack” and were searching for the driver, who fled on foot.

Updated : 2021-06-19 23:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths