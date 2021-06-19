All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|19-14
|24-14
|Boston
|42
|28
|.600
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-17
|22-11
|New York
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|17-17
|19-16
|Toronto
|33
|35
|.485
|8½
|7½
|3-7
|L-5
|13-16
|20-19
|Baltimore
|23
|46
|.333
|19
|18
|2-8
|W-1
|12-21
|11-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|27-12
|16-15
|Cleveland
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|2
|7-3
|L-1
|20-13
|18-16
|Kansas City
|31
|37
|.456
|11
|9½
|2-8
|W-1
|17-18
|14-19
|Detroit
|29
|41
|.414
|14
|12½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-19
|14-22
|Minnesota
|28
|41
|.406
|14½
|13
|4-6
|W-2
|14-21
|14-20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-7
|25-18
|19-9
|Houston
|41
|28
|.594
|2
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|24-13
|17-15
|Seattle
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|6½
|6-4
|W-2
|21-15
|15-21
|Los Angeles
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|20-16
|15-19
|Texas
|25
|44
|.362
|18
|16
|2-8
|L-4
|15-17
|10-27
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|35
|27
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|20-7
|15-20
|Philadelphia
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|4½
|6-4
|L-1
|21-12
|12-22
|Atlanta
|32
|35
|.478
|5½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|19-19
|13-16
|Washington
|31
|35
|.470
|6
|6
|7-3
|W-5
|19-17
|12-18
|Miami
|30
|39
|.435
|8½
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|16-14
|14-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|39
|31
|.557
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-11
|15-20
|Milwaukee
|38
|32
|.543
|1
|1
|4-6
|L-5
|20-18
|18-14
|Cincinnati
|35
|33
|.515
|3
|3
|7-3
|L-2
|16-16
|19-17
|St. Louis
|35
|35
|.500
|4
|4
|4-6
|L-2
|19-15
|16-20
|Pittsburgh
|24
|44
|.353
|14
|14
|1-9
|W-1
|14-19
|10-25
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|45
|25
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|23-9
|22-16
|Los Angeles
|42
|27
|.609
|2½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|23-12
|19-15
|San Diego
|40
|32
|.556
|6
|_
|3-7
|W-2
|23-14
|17-18
|Colorado
|30
|41
|.423
|15½
|9½
|6-4
|W-5
|25-14
|5-27
|Arizona
|20
|51
|.282
|25½
|19½
|0-10
|L-15
|11-20
|9-31
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Baltimore 7, Toronto 1
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 9, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-2) at Washington (Corbin 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-3) at Colorado (González 2-4), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 0-2) at San Francisco (Long 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-9) at San Diego (Lamet 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.