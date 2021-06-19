NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA Orlando 3 0 2 11 7 4 Portland 3 2 0 9 11 4 Washington 2 1 2 8 5 5 Gotham FC 2 1 1 7 2 1 Houston 2 2 1 7 6 6 Chicago 2 2 1 7 4 7 North Carolina 1 2 1 4 6 3 Reign FC 1 2 1 4 2 3 Louisville 1 2 1 4 2 8 Kansas City 0 3 2 2 2 6

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, June 19

Reign FC at North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

Houston at Louisville, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Portland, 4 p.m.

Gotham FC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 22

Chicago at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23

Orlando at Kansas City, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26

Louisville at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Gotham FC at Reign FC, 2 p.m.

Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.