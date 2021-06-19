Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/06/19 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 43 28 .606 _
Boston 42 28 .600 ½
New York 36 33 .522 6
Toronto 33 35 .485
Baltimore 23 46 .333 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 43 27 .614 _
Cleveland 38 29 .567
Kansas City 31 37 .456 11
Detroit 29 41 .414 14
Minnesota 28 41 .406 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 44 27 .620 _
Houston 41 28 .594 2
Seattle 36 36 .500
Los Angeles 35 35 .500
Texas 25 44 .362 18

___

Friday's Games

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10

Baltimore 7, Toronto 1

Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings

Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3

Saturday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-06-19 23:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Update: Local governments report 18 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
Local governments report 28 deaths after AstraZeneca jabs in Taiwan
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
President of Taiwanese pro-China group dies from COVID
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan shelves 7-day quarantine for vaccinated arrivals
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan reports 187 local COVID cases, 21 deaths
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwan's legislature passes foreign talent recruitment bill
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwanese COVID vaccine dealt blow as US FDA hesitates to approve immunobridging: Report
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Taiwan CECC says no deaths confirmed to be from AstraZeneca vaccination
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Expert calls for lowering Taiwan's Level 3 alert to 2.5
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths
Taiwan reports 175 local COVID cases, 19 deaths