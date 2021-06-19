American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|43
|28
|.606
|_
|Boston
|42
|28
|.600
|½
|New York
|36
|33
|.522
|6
|Toronto
|33
|35
|.485
|8½
|Baltimore
|23
|46
|.333
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|43
|27
|.614
|_
|Cleveland
|38
|29
|.567
|3½
|Kansas City
|31
|37
|.456
|11
|Detroit
|29
|41
|.414
|14
|Minnesota
|28
|41
|.406
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|Houston
|41
|28
|.594
|2
|Seattle
|36
|36
|.500
|8½
|Los Angeles
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|Texas
|25
|44
|.362
|18
___
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Pittsburgh 11, Cleveland 10
Baltimore 7, Toronto 1
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 5, Boston 3
Minnesota 7, Texas 5, 10 innings
Seattle 5, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 11, Detroit 3
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 5-4) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-8), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-5), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 4-4) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-7), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.